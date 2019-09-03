Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.14. 98,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average is $228.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

