Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.13 Million

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $321.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the highest is $323.40 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $366.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $6,718,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $342,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 210.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

