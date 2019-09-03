Cision (NYSE:CISN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CISN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of CISN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Cision has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $171,498.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,659,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,776.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $645,809. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Cision during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cision by 26.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cision by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cision during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cision by 83.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 646,613 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

