Citigroup Analysts Give Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) a $15.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $11.21. 2,264,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.6% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,313,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 61.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 392,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.