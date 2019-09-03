Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $135,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

C stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 8,229,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,122,032. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

