CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.26. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 73,667 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

