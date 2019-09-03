Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $408.68

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $408.68 and traded as low as $450.00. Cohort shares last traded at $462.50, with a volume of 37,600 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.44 million and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.09.

Get Cohort alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.