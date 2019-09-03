Coinvest (COIN) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Coinvest has a market cap of $577,385.00 and approximately $7,393.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinvest token can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Coinvest has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00213180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.01269104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Coinvest Profile

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinvest Token Trading

Coinvest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

