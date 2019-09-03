Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 3,251,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,616. The company has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

