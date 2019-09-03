Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. 171,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,092. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

