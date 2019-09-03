Comparing Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Chinanet Online alerts:

0.7% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chinanet Online and Pintec Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.38 -$14.02 million N/A N/A Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.72 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Chinanet Online.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -11.13% -59.94% -26.37% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chinanet Online and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pintec Technology beats Chinanet Online on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinanet Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinanet Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.