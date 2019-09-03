Condominium (CDM) Market Capitalization Hits $129,776.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Condominium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Condominium has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Condominium has a market cap of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

