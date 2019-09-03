Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.05). Conifer reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNFR. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Conifer news, Director John William Melstrom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc bought 193,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $724,758.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,770,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 311,502 shares of company stock worth $1,180,633. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

CNFR remained flat at $$3.50 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.