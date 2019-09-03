ConnectJob Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ConnectJob has a market capitalization of $47,603.00 and $47.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ConnectJob has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ConnectJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ConnectJob alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.88 or 0.04539916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ConnectJob

ConnectJob is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io. ConnectJob’s official message board is medium.com/@connectjob_. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConnectJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConnectJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.