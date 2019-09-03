Consensus (SEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $90.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Consensus has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002206 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00149087 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,714.61 or 1.00246537 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003430 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.