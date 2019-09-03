Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 131.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $644,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

STZ traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.68 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

