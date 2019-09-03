Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.49 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $993,153.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.01276122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

