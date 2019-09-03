Contrasting Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical 255.57% -14.88% -13.14% Arch Therapeutics N/A -6,477.65% -140.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $16.69 million 14.45 $64.01 million ($0.29) -24.52 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.81 million N/A N/A

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apyx Medical and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 569.64%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

