Contrasting IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and South State (OTCMKTS:SSB)

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and South State’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A South State $712.96 million 3.45 $178.87 million $5.50 13.11

South State has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and South State, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A South State 1 2 0 0 1.67

South State has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South State is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Dividends

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. South State pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of South State shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A South State 25.33% 8.11% 1.28%

Summary

South State beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

