Contrasting OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -204.75% N/A -580.49% Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -214.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Pledge Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.64 million 0.21 -$11.35 million N/A N/A Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 268.56 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OriginClear.

Volatility & Risk

OriginClear has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -23.11, meaning that its stock price is 2,411% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OriginClear and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pledge Petroleum beats OriginClear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

