Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 193,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,814. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

