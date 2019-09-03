Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $141.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.73 million and the highest is $142.05 million. Cornerstone OnDemand reported sales of $134.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year sales of $568.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.40 million to $569.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $642.35 million, with estimates ranging from $639.06 million to $645.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,088,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,217,680.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,770 shares of company stock worth $10,873,645 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,002,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,560,000 after buying an additional 281,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after buying an additional 434,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,882,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,061,000 after buying an additional 101,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -223.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

