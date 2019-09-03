Counterparty Price Tops $2.04 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Counterparty has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00019127 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Counterparty has a market cap of $5.33 million and $808.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,643.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.60 or 0.02852509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00639102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,441 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

