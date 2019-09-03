Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $369-$372 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.21 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.11-0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.40. 2,266,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -200.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,655 shares of company stock worth $51,542,432. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

