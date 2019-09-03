Covesting (COV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Covesting has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $5,101.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

