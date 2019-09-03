Cowen Reiterates $202.00 Price Target for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) has been given a $202.00 price target by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.64. 39,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.