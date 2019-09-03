Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to announce $96.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $116.00 million. Cray reported sales of $92.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year sales of $468.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $470.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $543.75 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $545.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cray.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAY. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Cray stock remained flat at $$34.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 304,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.83. Cray has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $36.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAY. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cray by 1,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cray by 25,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cray by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Cray during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cray during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

