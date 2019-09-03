Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$61.00” Price Target for Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany (NYSE:Y) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $567.50.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $752.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,243. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $767.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $723.36 and a 200-day moving average of $672.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 730.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $3,786,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

