Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 406,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,876,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

