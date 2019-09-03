Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Culp had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.91%.

CULP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $25,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Culp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Culp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CULP traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.60. Culp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

