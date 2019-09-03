CyberVein (CVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147,527.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. CyberVein has a market cap of $7.38 million and $147,527.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

