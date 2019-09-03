DA Davidson Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 384.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.