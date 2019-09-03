DAEX Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $849,185.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $478.03 or 0.04473026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

