Dai Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $77.60 million and $19.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00211792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01265419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00019705 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 77,178,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, DDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

