Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 25,520 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 16,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

