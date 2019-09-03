Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) has been assigned a $63.00 target price by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Dell alerts:

Dell stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 3,492,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 823.4% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dell in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.