Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Dell stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 4,151,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. Dell has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $9,488,625.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $359,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,599,179 shares of company stock valued at $83,688,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 5.7% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell by 666.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 22,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

