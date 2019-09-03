Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) PT Raised to $61.00

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $359,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock valued at $83,688,997. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell by 49.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $88,862,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Dell by 597.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dell by 134.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

