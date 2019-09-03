Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 199919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

DEE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Delphi Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Delphi Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.