Delphy Price Reaches $0.0343 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Delphy has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $81,216.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00212775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01261255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

