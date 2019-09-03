Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) PT Set at $18.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $18.00 price objective on Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Designer Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on shares of Designer Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

NYSE DBI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 1,884,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,961. Designer Brands has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Designer Brands had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Designer Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In related news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.