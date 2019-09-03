Desjardins Analysts Give Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) a $44.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a $44.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCDF. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$34.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

