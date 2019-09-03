Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $14.09. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 4,197,621 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHA. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.01 ($20.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.08.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

