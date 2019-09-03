Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0016

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $103,538.00 and $19.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00212113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01265249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017400 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,091 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

