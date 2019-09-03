Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 41500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

