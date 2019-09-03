Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,455.57 ($19.02).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,597 ($20.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,493.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,491.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,654 ($21.61).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

