Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.95

Shares of Directv (NASDAQ:DTV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.95 and traded as high as $56.92. Directv shares last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Directv Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTV)

DIRECTV is a provider of digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The Company operates two direct-to-home (DTH) business units: DIRECTV U.S. and DIRECTV Latin America, which are engaged in acquiring, promoting, selling and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Directv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.