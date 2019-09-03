Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

