DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 18th

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

DNB Financial has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DNB Financial to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

DNBF opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. DNB Financial has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNBF. Zacks Investment Research cut DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

