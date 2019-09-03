Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.14 Million

Analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $221.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.20 million. Docusign posted sales of $167.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $920.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.00 million to $925.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docusign.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. DA Davidson began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Danske began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,988 shares of company stock worth $29,449,981 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Docusign by 6.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Docusign by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. Docusign has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.